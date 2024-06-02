Assembly Results: BJP Triumphs in Arunachal, SKM Secures Second Term in Sikkim
The BJP has secured a return to power in Arunachal Pradesh, while the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has won a second term in Sikkim. Voting took place on April 19 for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim.
In Arunachal Pradesh, results are being announced today for 50 of the 60 seats. The ruling BJP had already claimed ten assembly seats unopposed, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The party has now secured a total of 46 seats, with their ally, the National People's Party led by Conrad Sangma, winning five seats.
Meanwhile, in Sikkim, the SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has triumphed with 31 out of 32 seats, leaving the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) with just one seat. In 2019, the SKM ended the SDF’s 25-year reign by winning 17 seats to the SDF’s 15. Tamang expressed his gratitude to the people of Sikkim and party workers, attributing their victory to their dedication to the people’s welfare.
SDF leader Pawan Chamling, the longest-serving Chief Minister in India, lost in both constituencies he contested. In Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress managed to secure one seat, with other parties taking eight.
Among those elected unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh is Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who has now won unopposed for three of his four terms as MLA from Mukto in Tawang district. Other unopposed winners include Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing.
In the 2019 assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, the National People's Party five, Congress four, and the People's Party of Arunachal one seat. Two independents also won seats.
Sikkim saw a voter turnout of 79% in these state polls, while Arunachal recorded 82.7% turnout. The counting of votes for Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha seat and Arunachal’s two seats will take place on June 4, alongside the rest of the country.