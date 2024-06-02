Assembly Results: BJP Triumphs in Arunachal, SKM Secures Second Term in Sikkim

Meanwhile, in Sikkim, the SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has triumphed with 31 out of 32 seats, leaving the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) with just one seat. In 2019, the SKM ended the SDF’s 25-year reign by winning 17 seats to the SDF’s 15. Tamang expressed his gratitude to the people of Sikkim and party workers, attributing their victory to their dedication to the people’s welfare.