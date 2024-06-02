Assembly Results: BJP Leads in Arunachal, Ruling SKM Set For Another Term in Sikkim

Among those elected unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh are Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Techi Kaso, Nyato Dukam, and Mutchu Mithi. Pema Khandu has won three of his four terms as MLA without a contest from Mukto in Tawang district. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, the National People's Party five, Congress four, and People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one seat, with two independents also winning.