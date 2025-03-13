Aturto 3.0 Set for April 26 in Dirang, Promises High-Octane MMA Action

Arunachal Pradesh’s premier MMA promotion, Aturto, has announced Aturto 3.0, scheduled to take place on April 26 in Dirang, West Kameng district. The announcement was made by Aturto CEO Higio Taarak during the Yuva Kalakar 2.0 Bomdila Edition on Monday.

Founded by Higio Taarak and Hage Omo, Aturto has emerged as a key platform for both local and international MMA fighters. Sanctioned by GAMMAI (Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts of India) and FMMAI (Federation of Mixed Martial Arts India), the promotion ensures its events adhere to global standards.

The previous edition, Aturto 2.3, held in December, marked its transition to professional MMA, featuring international athletes. A major highlight was Punyajit Likharu’s victory over Korea’s Kim Jun-Seok, showcasing top-tier talent.

Beyond hosting fight nights, Aturto remains committed to developing MMA in Arunachal Pradesh through workshops and fitness programs in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club and law enforcement agencies.

With Dirang gearing up for the much-anticipated event, Aturto 3.0 promises high-intensity matchups featuring fighters from around the world. Fight card details and ticket information will be announced soon. Fans can follow Aturto’s official social media pages for updates.

