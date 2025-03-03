Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba Clinches Victory at Matrix Fight Night 16

Arunachal Pradesh’s Sonam Zomba emerged victorious at the Matrix Fight Night 16, held at Shri Fort Stadium in Delhi.

Representing India, Zomba defeated Singapore’s Shi Yin Tan to secure the title, marking his first international-level championship win.

Zomba has been rigorously training under coach Bhabajeet Choudhury at Guwahati’s Bidang MMA and Fitness Gym.

Zomba’s triumph at the prestigious event highlights her dedication and the growing presence of Indian fighters in the global MMA arena.

