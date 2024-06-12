BJP appoints Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh as Central Observers In Arunachal

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh as central observers for the election of the BJP Legislature Party leader in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Biyuram Wahge, the two central observers will arrive in Itanagar on Wednesday to meet with the newly elected BJP legislators and reach a consensus before announcing the new Chief Minister.
On its official X handle, the BJP posted, "The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the election of the leader of the party legislature in Arunachal Pradesh has appointed MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh as the Central Supervisors."
Another senior BJP leader from Arunachal Pradesh indicated that the swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers is likely to be held on Thursday. The Pema Khandu-led BJP achieved a landslide victory in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls, securing 46 out of 60 seats. The National People's Party won five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party three seats, the People's Party of Arunachal two seats, Congress one seat, and Independents three seats.
In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats, with the BJP alone winning 240 seats. A minimum of 272 seats is required for a majority in the 543-member lower house of the Indian parliament. The Congress won 99 seats, while the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark.