BJP appoints Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh as Central Observers In Arunachal

Another senior BJP leader from Arunachal Pradesh indicated that the swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers is likely to be held on Thursday. The Pema Khandu-led BJP achieved a landslide victory in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls, securing 46 out of 60 seats. The National People's Party won five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party three seats, the People's Party of Arunachal two seats, Congress one seat, and Independents three seats.