Army Rescues 500 Tourists Stranded At Nathu La Due To Sudden Snowfall

Over 500 tourists have been left stranded at the Nathu La pass in the East Sikkim district due to sudden and heavy snowfall on Wednesday, the army said.
The TriShakti Corps of the Indian Army, who are assisting the stranded tourists with medical assistance and other emergency supplies, said that the sudden snowfall, around 175 vehicles have also been trapped.
The army troopers rushed to the rescue of the tourists stranded at Nathu La in the sub-zero temperatures, an official statement mentioned.
According to the statement, apart from medical assistance and timely hot refreshments and meals, safe transportation was arranged to assist the tourists in reaching safety.
"TriShakti Corps, Indian Army while guarding the borders in Sikkim, is always prepared to assist the civil administration and people," mentioned the statement from the army.
It may be mentioned that there have been no reports of casualties or injuries as of now, however, some of the tourists required medical attention due to the high altitude and sub-zero temperatures.