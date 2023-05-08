Arunachal Pradesh

Businesswoman, Driver Killed as Car Falls Into 200-Feet Gorge In Arunachal

It is also learned that the accident took place two days prior and the duo had been missing since then.
A businesswoman and her driver were killed after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh recently. According to information, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it swerving off a cliff, and falling into a 200-feet gorge. 

The deceased businesswoman has been identified as Tapasya Thakur and her driver Bapon Sarkar. The mishap happened when Thakur along with her driver were en route Rongapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district from Bomdila. 

It is also learned that the accident took place two days prior and the duo had been missing since then. 

Recently, a retired official of the forest department was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at Nazira under Assam’s Sivasagar district. The deceased has been identified as Munin Saikia.

Saikia was hit by a speeding Bolero vehicle near Mothiasiga Gohain village, killing him on the spot. 

The vehicle reportedly sped off after colliding with the man in high speed, which resulted in the latter’s death, sources informed. 

