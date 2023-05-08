Businesswoman, Driver Killed as Car Falls Into 200-Feet Gorge In Arunachal

The deceased businesswoman has been identified as Tapasya Thakur and her driver Bapon Sarkar. The mishap happened when Thakur along with her driver were en route Rongapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district from Bomdila.

It is also learned that the accident took place two days prior and the duo had been missing since then.

Recently, a retired official of the forest department was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at Nazira under Assam’s Sivasagar district. The deceased has been identified as Munin Saikia.

Saikia was hit by a speeding Bolero vehicle near Mothiasiga Gohain village, killing him on the spot.

The vehicle reportedly sped off after colliding with the man in high speed, which resulted in the latter’s death, sources informed.