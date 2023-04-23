Chakma, Hajong Tribes in Arunachal Alleges Rs 27.51 Cr Scam in Airport Rehabilitation Scheme

The Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance (CHRA), an organization of Chakma and Hajong tribes in Arunachal Pradesh, has accused officials of siphoning off funds allocated for the Hollongi airport rehabilitation scheme.

The CHRA alleges that the Special Investigation Cell (SIC), the anti-corruption bureau of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, has failed to take action against those involved in the scam.

According to the CHRA, the funds, which totaled Rs 27.51 crore, were earmarked for the rehabilitation of 156 Chakma families displaced due to the construction of the Hollongi airport under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

However, instead of transferring the funds to the displaced victims, the project administrator illegally created the Chakma Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee (CRRC) and transferred the rehabilitation funds to the CRRC, which were then misappropriated.

CHRA spokesperson Krishna Chakma stated that the Act is clear that rehabilitation and resettlement funds must be deposited into the bank accounts of each displaced person linked with their Aadhaar card. However, no arrests have been made in the case, despite the SIC registering an FIR against several officials on September 6, last year.

Santosh Chakma, the President of the Committee for Citizens Rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh, has criticized Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s government for its lack of action on the Hollongi airport rehabilitation scam, saying that it poorly reflects on the government's commitment to tackling corruption in the state.