China Renames 11 Places in Arunachal Pradesh

At the time when New Delhi and Beijing are in the middle of their worst bilateral chill in decades, China has renamed at least 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, reports emerged on Tuesday.

The renamed places include five mountain peaks, two rivers, two land areas and two residential areas of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet.

It is not the first time that China has unilaterally renamed places in the northeastern state of India as they had already done it in April 2017 and December 2021.

The country’s civil affairs ministry in a short statement said, “According to the relevant regulations of the State Council (China’s cabinet) on the management of geographical names, our ministry, together with relevant departments, has standardised some geographical names in southern Tibet.”

Although the names have been changes, it won’t have any direct on the places in the state.

On February this year, two United States Senators had teamed up to introduce a bipartisan Senate resolution reaffirming America's recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, Oregon's Senator Jeff Merkley said in a press statement.

Merkley teamed up with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) to introduce a bipartisan Senate resolution that comes after the clash between India and China in the Eastern Sector along the Line of Actual Control in six years.