Cloudburst Causes Extensive Damage to Power Station In Arunachal

A cloud burst in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomia district has resulted in severe flooding, causing substantial damage to property and infrastructure.
The cloud burst that occurred in Lhallung village near Mechukha, the district headquarters, had dire consequences, including significant damage to two power stations. As a result, the power supply to Mechuka Township and its surrounding areas was disrupted, according to an official report.
The floods wreaked havoc in various parts of the region, including agricultural fields, standing crops, residential houses, water supply systems, and livestock.
Fortunately, no human causalities have been reported so far.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, representing the Mechuka constituency, expressed grave concern about the situation. He directed the district administration to promptly provide assistance to the affected families.
Additionally, he instructed the power and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to assess the extent of the damage and initiate the restoration process without delay.