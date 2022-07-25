Floods Due To Cloudburst Wreak Havoc In Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap

A massive cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district recently has triggered floods which has disrupted normal life in the state.
Communication via road has been severely hampered in the region with connectivity between several villages in the district reportedly deranged as a result of the floods.
According to reports, Deomali and Namsang in the Tirap districts have been the worst affected.
Moreover, low lying areas in the district have been entirely submerged by the flood waters.
In addition, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and upper primary school in Deomali, and Noksan and Batey areas still remain affected by flood water.
Farmers in the district have reported heavy losses due to the floods leaving tea gardens and fish ponds destroyed as a result.
However, no loss of life or injuries have been reported in the cloudburst triggered floods in the region so far.
Meanwhile, flood waters started to recede since evening on Sunday, reports added, mentioning that authorities have advised people in the region to remain on alert.
Taro Mize, the deputy commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap said, “Due to cloudburst, Deomali and its neighbouring villages were affected. Restoration work has been going on. SDRF, PWD and Water Resource department has been working in restoration as well as rescue operations.”
“Right now, we cannot ascertain the losses and damages. Deomali ADC has been looking after the damages and losses caused by the floods,” he added.