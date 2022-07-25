Floods Due To Cloudburst Wreak Havoc In Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap

A massive cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district recently has triggered floods which has disrupted normal life in the state.

Communication via road has been severely hampered in the region with connectivity between several villages in the district reportedly deranged as a result of the floods.

According to reports, Deomali and Namsang in the Tirap districts have been the worst affected.

Moreover, low lying areas in the district have been entirely submerged by the flood waters.

In addition, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and upper primary school in Deomali, and Noksan and Batey areas still remain affected by flood water.

Farmers in the district have reported heavy losses due to the floods leaving tea gardens and fish ponds destroyed as a result.