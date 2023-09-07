PM Modi Arrives in Indonesia To Attend East Asia, ASEAN-Indian Summits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday early morning arrived in Indonesia to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport and was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection.
The Indonesian cultural dance was performed at the airport.
"Good morning. We have just arrived here at Jakarta International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to depart from the plane. He's been given a warm ceremonial welcome here at Jakarta Airport," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, shared on his social media 'X' a video of PM Modi's arrival.
"This is very early in the morning, but he has a packed schedule here. A few hours later, he goes for the India-ASEAN summit and thereafter for the East Asia summit. There are important engagements. Both these activities entail. He will thereafter come back here and take the flight back to New Delhi. So literally a few hours in Jakarta, but we look forward to a very productive day. Prime Minister has come here despite the busy schedule for the G 20 that starts effectively on Friday evening and just emphasizes the importance that you attached to this visit. We will continue to bring you updates on this visit as it unfolds," he added.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also arrived at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Jakarta where he met the Indian diaspora.
Members of the Indian community were all excited to welcome PM Modi.
The Indian diaspora, waiting at the hotel, chanted "Modi, Modi," "Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Narendra Modiji Jaisa Ho..." (What kind of leader should we have? should be like Modiji), and "Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi."
"We are very excited to come here in the morning 03:00 now and now we are waiting eagerly for our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," one of the members of the Indian diaspora said while waiting for PM Modi at the hotel.
PM Modi is slated to participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit in Indonesia today.
Taking to platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said, "Leaving for Jakarta to take part in ASEAN related meetings. This includes the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, which focuses on a partnership we greatly cherish."
"I will also take part in the 18th East Asia Summit, which focuses on important developmental sectors like healthcare, environment and digital innovations," he added.