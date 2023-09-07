PM Modi Arrives in Indonesia To Attend East Asia, ASEAN-Indian Summits

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also arrived at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Jakarta where he met the Indian diaspora.

Members of the Indian community were all excited to welcome PM Modi.

The Indian diaspora, waiting at the hotel, chanted "Modi, Modi," "Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Narendra Modiji Jaisa Ho..." (What kind of leader should we have? should be like Modiji), and "Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi."