Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Headline Election Rally In Arunachal Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to headline an election rally in Arunachal Pradesh today (April 9) as the BJP intensifies its campaign efforts ahead of the April 19 polls.
With the BJP already securing 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, Singh's presence aims to bolster the party's stronghold in the state. Scheduled to address a rally in Namsai district, Singh's appearance accentuates the party's commitment to retaining its dominance.
Following Singh's rally, BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to arrive in the state capital on April 10 to unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls. Nadda will then proceed to address a rally in Doimukh, in proximity to the capital, aiming to garner further support for BJP candidates.
With the BJP fielding 50 candidates for the remaining assembly seats, the opposition, including the Congress, National People’s Party, Nationalist Congress Party, People’s Party of Arunachal, Arunachal Democratic Party, and Lok Jana Shakti Party, have also announced their nominees for the elections.
Key contenders include Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and current MP Tapir Gao, contesting from the Arunachal West and eastern parliamentary constituencies, respectively. The Congress is pinning its hopes on PCC President Nabam Tuki and State Unit Vice President Bosiram Siram for the west and east Lok Sabha seats.
In parallel, in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead a massive rally in Lakhimpur and conduct a roadshow in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh today, further underscoring the BJP's campaign efforts in the region.