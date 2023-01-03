Don't Believe In War But Will Fight Back If Forced: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the country does not believe in war but will fight if war is forced upon.

"We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the nation is protected from all threats. Our Armed Forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Siang.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that the aim is to build a strong and self-reliant 'New India' to effectively deal with future challenges which may arise due to the constantly-evolving global scenario.

"The world is witnessing a number of conflicts today. India has always been against war. It is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world's attention to that resolve when he said 'this is not the era of war'," said Singh.

The Defence Minister further highlighted the crucial role being played by the BRO in bolstering the country's security through infrastructure development in border areas.

"Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the Northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery and promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region. This motivates us even more for the progress of far-flung areas," he said.