Assam: 2 ULFA-I Cadres Surrender In Sonari

Two active cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have surrendered themselves before the police at Sonari, situated in Assam's Charaideo district.
The two cadres have been identified as Nayan Patmaut alias Bikash Axom; and Deepak Hatibarua alias Dibya Axom. Their surrender is a noteworthy development in the ongoing efforts by the Assam police to address insurgency in the region.
The duo not only turned themselves in but also handed over a cache of weaponry, including two grenades and two 9mm pistols, accompanied by 25 live rounds.
The willingness of these individuals to abandon their former path is being lauded as a testament to the success of outreach and counter-insurgency efforts by Assam police led by Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh.
Recently, an active cadre of the proscribed armed rebel group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was detained in connection to a grenade blast in Tinsukia district.
Initial reports stated that an active ULFA-I cadre, identified as Achyutanand Neog alias Niloy Asom was detained by the police. Officials informed that he was behind planning of the explosion.
Moreover, Niloy Asom along with his wife had joined the banned insurgent group in 2022. His wife is still in the ULFA-I camp, added the officials.
The arrest comes after Assam DGP GP Singh had promised strict action in the aftermath of the explosion. The director general of Assam Police said that it was a "strange coincidence" that at a time when the state government and police force were taking revitalized in the APSC scam.
Preliminary reports indicated that the grenade blast took place at an army camp at Kopahtoli in the Dirak village which falls under the Kakopathar tehsil in Assam's Tinsukia district.
According to the information received, two bike borne miscreants arrived and hurled the grenade at the army camp while celebrations on the occasion of ULFA-I protest day were underway.
A loud explosion followed the grenade blast which fortunately did not injure any security personnel. A team of top officials of Tinsukia Police arrived at the scene after the explosion.