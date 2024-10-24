Ethiopian Runners Claim Victory in Tawang Marathon

In a thrilling display of endurance, the Tawang Marathon was successfully held today in Arunachal Pradesh, featuring a challenging 42-kilometer course.
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the event by waving the flag, marking the second edition of this prestigious marathon. Over 4,000 runners from both India and abroad participated in the race, organized jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Indian Army.
In the men's category, Ethiopia's Alamu Tadese Gidow emerged as the champion, completing the marathon in an impressive time of 2 hours, 44 minutes, and 20 seconds. Meanwhile, in the women's category, Ethiopian runner Genet Sukir Reshi triumphed with a finish time of 3 hours, 17 minutes, and 19 seconds.
Chief Minister Khandu also participated in the event, completing a 5-kilometer run to show support for the marathon. Notably, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to host the Tawang Marathon annually on October 24, solidifying its status as a significant sporting event in the region.
This year’s marathon not only showcased world-class athleticism but also highlighted Tawang’s beautiful landscapes, further establishing it as a key destination for sporting events in India.