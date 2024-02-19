Vantage Circle Shines at Guwahati Marathon with Strong Employee Participation

Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement platform, proudly announces its significant participation in the recent Guwahati Marathon. The Guwahati Marathon, hosted by Prerana Iasowa, witnessed enthusiastic participation from various sectors of society and fostered community spirit.
With a remarkable turnout of 26 participants, representing 10% of our total employee count, Vantage Circle showcased its commitment to health, fitness, and community engagement.
As a company deeply invested in the well-being of its employees and the communities they operate in, Vantage Circle recognizes the importance of initiatives like the Guwahati Marathon. Such events not only promote physical fitness but also instill a sense of teamwork, perseverance, and community involvement among their workforces.
To further encourage the participants, Anjan Pathak, CTO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, was invited as the pacer in the marathon, to help set the pace of the fellow runners. The participation of Vantage Circle employees in the Guwahati Marathon underscores the company's ongoing efforts to promote a healthy work-life balance and encourage employee well-being. By supporting initiatives like marathons and other community events, Vantage Circle reaffirms its commitment to fostering a positive and holistic work environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.
“We are immensely proud of our employees who participated in the Guwahati Marathon. Their commitment to health and well-being reflects our company's core values of fostering a culture of wellness and community involvement. It's inspiring to see our team members actively engaging in events that promote physical fitness and contribute to the betterment of society,” quoted Anjan Pathak, Co-founder of Vantage Circle.
Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. For further information, visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/