Former Arunachal CM Floats New Party, Says Will Contest Assembly Polls

With the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh due next year, former state chief minister Gegong Apang on Wednesday announced the launching of a new political party-'Arunachal Democratic Party'.
Apang said that his new party will field candidates for all the 60 Assembly seats and two parliamentary seats in the state.
Currently, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has the absolute majority with 52 of the 58 seats (two seats are vacant). There is also no Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.
Apang said that the focus of his party would be to "root out corruption" and to "improve the law and order situation" in the state.
"I am a Democrat, people of Arunachal are Democrats. So, it should be a Democratic party. It is not a dynastic or communal party. At the same time, there is lawlessness in the state,” Apang said.
"Therefore there is an urgent need to set up a responsible administration. At the same, we should also redress the grievances of the people. We will like to see to have a people-friendly government," the former CM added.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had given ‘permission’ to float the new party after the latter submitted an application to the poll body earlier this year.
Apang was a former Congress stalwart and served as the 3rd Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh from 18 January 1980 to 19 January 1999 and again from August 2003 to April 2007.