Former Arunachal Home Minister Kumar Waii Joins Congress

Former Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Kumar Waii, joined the Congress at the party headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.
Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Bosiram Iram and former minister Tanga Byaling were present on the occasion.
Waii served as the Minister of Home and Urban Development in the previous government (2014-2019).
He recently attacked the government accusing it of of misusing the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and public funds.
He expressed concerns that it could pose a threat to democracy if the trend continues as elected governments might misuse this act for their own agenda.