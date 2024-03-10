Gorsam Kora Festival in Tawang Celebrates India-Bhutan Friendship

This landmark and icon for Himalayan Buddhism is older than the Tawang Monastery located at Tawang town about 92 Km to the East. It is modelled after Boudhinath stupa of Nepal and also has a spiritual companion, the Chorten Kora in Trashiyangtse of Bhutan across the ridge to the West, built in 1740. Thousands of devotees including a large number of Bhutanese nationals visit during the Gorsam Kora festival to observe the virtuous occasion during the last day of the first month of the Lunar calendar.