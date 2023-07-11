Incessant Rainfall Disrupt Normalcy in Arunachal Pradesh

Continuous rainfall over the past few days has created many hardships for the people in Arunachal Pradesh.
Due to incessant rainfall, the flow of traffic has been disrupted in the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh.
According to sources, the national highway that links West Siang and East Siang districts has come to a halt.
Moreover, the banks of the Siang River along the highway have been covered by large boulders that have slid down from the hills.
It is to be mentioned that the passengers who were stuck due to the rain are passing through the highway.
Meanwhile, heavy rain in several parts of north India has brought the region to its knees, claiming more than 34 lives.
In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water.
According to reports, the weather department has predicted more downpours for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, and its adjoining areas over the next couple of days.