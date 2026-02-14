Indian Army Seminar on Arunachal Pradesh Highlights Border Security

The Indian Army concluded a two-day seminar on February 13 and 14, 2026, at Dinjan Military Station on the theme “Arunachal Pradesh: India’s Dynamic Frontier,” bringing together senior military officers, civil administrators and academicians to discuss border management, security challenges and sustainable regional development.

Organised by the Dao Division under the aegis ofthe Spear Corps, the seminar focused on strengthening coordination between the armed forces, civil administration and academia, emphasising a whole-of-nation approach to managing India’s eastern frontier. According to an official release, the discussions aimed at aligning security priorities with long-term developmental goals in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd) attended the valedictory session as Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. In his remarks, he highlighted the close link between national security and sustainable growth, stressing that effective border management, infrastructure development and inclusive progress must move forward together to ensure stability and prosperity in the region.

Speakers at the seminar examined operational realities along the eastern frontier and assessed emerging security challenges within the broader strategic environment. The deliberations reviewed adversarial strategies and evolving threat patterns, underlining the need for long-term planning, integrated policy frameworks and stronger institutional coordination to achieve balanced development in border areas.

Participants also discussed the importance of preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage while advancing sustainable development initiatives. The seminar concluded with a set of recommendations aimed at improving strategic awareness, strengthening civil-military cooperation and reinforcing coordinated governance in frontier regions.

Officials stated that the outcomes of the seminar are expected to contribute to sustained peace, regional stability and comprehensive development in India’s eastern border state.

