ITBP Jawan Dead in Accident in Arunachal; 2 Civilians Injured

A tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Putin on Saturday claimed the life of an Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) jawan.
According to initial reports, a vehicle with three passengers inside it fell off the road from a height of 300 feet while they were travelling on the Kimin-Ziro-Putin Road.
As a result of the mishap, an ITBP jawan lost his life on the spot and two other persons sustained grievous injuries, sources said.
The deceased ITPB jawan has been identified as Lakhinandan Deuri, reports said. He was a resident of Deuri Gaon in Lakhimpur’s Krishnapur.
The TATA vehicle in which they were travelling was also completely destroyed.
As per reports, the two injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.