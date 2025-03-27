Kidnapped Man Rescued After Months in Captivity Near Arunachal-Myanmar Border

In a major development, Prakash Chetry, who was abducted from Jagun, has been rescued from Lanka Basti near the Arunachal-Myanmar border. Following his rescue, he has been placed under the custody of the 10th Assam Rifles in Nampong.

Advertisment

Chetry was reportedly kidnapped on December 18, 2024, by suspected cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). His abduction triggered widespread protests in Jagun, where residents and activists demanded swift action from the authorities.

Massive Protests Over Abduction

On Monday, local residents of Jagun staged a demonstration against the abduction, blocking National Highway 315. The protest saw participation from Prakash Chetry’s family members, as well as activists from Nari Mukti Sangram Samity and Satra Mukti Sangram Samity, Tirap-Jagun Regional Committee.

The demonstrators expressed their outrage over the delay in tracing Chetry, criticizing the police administration for its failure to make progress in the case. They chanted slogans and held placards, demanding urgent intervention from the authorities.

Wife’s Heartbreaking Appeal

Amid the protests, Chetry’s wife, who is the mother of a five-month-old child, made an emotional plea for his release.

“My husband is innocent,” she lamented. “I have nothing else. If my husband is not released, my daughter and I will be forced to take fatal decisions. This will be my last step.”

She also expressed disappointment over the lack of police action, stating, “It has been three months, and the police administration has failed to provide any information about his whereabouts. Even the Superintendent of Police has never asked about us.”

Public Outrage Over Law Enforcement’s Inaction

The protesters strongly criticized the local administration, alleging that multiple kidnappings had occurred in the Margherita constituency with little to no resolution. They questioned the role of the police and their ability to ensure public safety.

Despite an investigation being launched, the police had made no breakthrough in tracing Chetry’s whereabouts before his rescue. The public expressed their frustration, warning of larger demonstrations if such incidents continued.

Direct Appeal to ULFA-I Leadership

Amid mounting pressure, Prakash Chetry’s wife made a direct appeal to Paresh Baruah, the commander-in-chief of ULFA-I, urging him to release her husband unharmed. She implored the insurgent group to spare innocent civilians from their activities.

Memorandum Submitted to Chief Minister

Following hours of agitation, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Margherita Co-District Commissioner, demanding better security measures and immediate steps to curb kidnappings in the region.

Meanwhile, efforts to seek comments from the Margherita Co-District administration remained unsuccessful, as officials refrained from responding to media inquiries.

Also Read: Guwahati Woman Found in Rajasthan Ashram After Missing for Year