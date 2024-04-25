Landslide in Arunachal Washes Away Part of Highway, Connectivity Disrupted

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over the incident and stated that instructions have been issued to authorities to restore the connectivity at the earliest.

Taking to platform ‘X’ on Thursday, Khandu wrote, “Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.”