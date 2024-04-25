Landslide in Arunachal Washes Away Part of Highway, Connectivity Disrupted

A major portion of a national highway was washed away after a massive landslide hit Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting connectivity with the Dibang Valley district that borders China.
Reportedly, the landslide occurred on Wednesday following incessant rainfall over the past few days in the state.
According to information received, the road between Hunli and Anini on National Highway-313 has been damaged due to the landslide.
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over the incident and stated that instructions have been issued to authorities to restore the connectivity at the earliest.
Taking to platform ‘X’ on Thursday, Khandu wrote, “Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.”
Videos that have surfaced shows the stretch of the highway missing, making it impossible for vehicles to cross to the other side and posing difficulties for the locals and security forces.
In an advisory issued to residents of the Dibang Valley, the district administration said that the restoration work on the Roing Anini highway would take "at least three days".
The advisory read, "All residents of Dibang Valley are informed that due to continuous rain in the district, an important part of NH 313 connecting Anini to Roing has been washed away on 24/04/2024, restoration of which is estimated to take at least 3 (three days). Hence, all concerns are advised till the road is restored and rain returns to normal.”