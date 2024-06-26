Landslide in Arunachal's Tippi Disrupts Vehicular Movement on Crucial Road

A massive landslide was triggered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tippi region on Wednesday following incessant rainfall in the state.
As a result of the landslide, huge boulders have rolled off mountainside leading to widespread disruption in vehicular movement on the road connecting Bomdila-Seppa-Tawang.
The landslide, attributed to heavy monsoon downpours, has caused significant disruption to normal life along the crucial stretch.
Reportedly, efforts were carried out to clear the debris and restore the movement of hundreds of stranded vehicles this morning. Authorities have been able to clear the road for operations, sources said.
A sudden cloudburst early on June 23 morning unleashed havoc in Itanagar, leading to multiple landslides and a flood-like scenario across the city. Despite a recent lull in heavy rains, the unexpected deluge caused significant disruptions, particularly along NH-415, a vital lifeline for the capital.
According to officials from the Disaster Management Department, landslides were reported from various parts of Itanagar and adjoining areas soon after the cloudburst struck around 10:30 a.m. Many vehicles were left stranded along the affected highway, compounding the situation for residents.