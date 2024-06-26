Landslide in Arunachal's Tippi Disrupts Vehicular Movement on Crucial Road

A sudden cloudburst early on June 23 morning unleashed havoc in Itanagar, leading to multiple landslides and a flood-like scenario across the city. Despite a recent lull in heavy rains, the unexpected deluge caused significant disruptions, particularly along NH-415, a vital lifeline for the capital.

According to officials from the Disaster Management Department, landslides were reported from various parts of Itanagar and adjoining areas soon after the cloudburst struck around 10:30 a.m. Many vehicles were left stranded along the affected highway, compounding the situation for residents.