Landslides Trigger Communication Breakdown Across 7 Districts in Arunachal

A torrent of landslides, unleashed by incessant rains, has severed surface communication in seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The affected regions—Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Shi Yomi, Leparada, and Upper Subansiri—are grappling with the aftermath of nature's fury.
One of the most critical disruptions occurred on NH-13 along the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road, where a massive boulder obstructed the route near the Lokpeng and Pangin tri-junction in Siang district. Efforts to clear the road are underway, utilizing manpower and machinery to facilitate passage for light motor vehicles, as confirmed by PWD Highways assistant engineer Gemar Padu.
In the Upper Siang district, the strategic Tuting sub-division has been effectively cut off from the rest of the district due to multiple landslides. This isolation has stranded Tuting-bound commuters in Yingkiong, the district headquarters, following significant landslides at Moying and Migging villages, according to Upper Siang District Information and Public Relations Officer Y Jerang.
The restoration of connectivity poses a formidable challenge, with PWD Highways officials estimating a week-long endeavor, contingent upon favorable weather conditions. Meanwhile, incessant rainfall has disrupted the water supply to Aalo in the West Siang district and caused substantial damage to the water supply infrastructure in Likabali township, Lower Siang district.
As authorities mobilize resources and coordinate response efforts, residents are advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures amid the ongoing crisis. Continued vigilance and swift action remain paramount as Arunachal Pradesh navigates the aftermath of these devastating landslides.