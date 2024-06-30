Massive Landslide in Arunachal Pradesh Halts Traffic, Strands Vehicles

A massive landslide has severely disrupted traffic and stranded numerous vehicles on Arunachal Pradesh's Seppa-Bana Road. The landslide, caused by incessant rains in the neighboring state, has resulted in significant challenges for both local residents and travelers.
The landslide occurred due to continuous heavy rainfall, which loosened the soil and caused huge boulders to tumble down from the hills. This natural disaster has led to the blockage of the highway, with large rocks continuing to fall, increasing the danger for anyone in the vicinity.
The impact of the landslide has been substantial. Many vehicles are stranded on the highway, unable to move forward or backward. The traffic disruption has caused significant delays and inconvenience, with travelers stuck in the affected area awaiting assistance.
In response to the crisis, authorities have launched efforts to clear the road. Excavators have been deployed to remove the massive boulders and debris obstructing the highway. The operation is challenging due to the ongoing risk of falling rocks and the sheer size of the boulders involved. However, workers are diligently working to restore traffic flow and ensure the safety of those stranded.