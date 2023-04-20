List of all the districts in Arunachal Pradesh as of 2023

History of Districts of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is a land of history, culture, and diversity. Its districts, each with a unique story, make for an interesting chapter in the history of the state. The Upper Siang district, formed on 23 November 1994, has a rich history of tribal culture and is home to the Adi tribe. In 2001, the Kurung Kumey district was formed, and the Dibang Valley district was bifurcated into Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley. These districts are known for their breathtaking landscapes and scenic beauty. On 16 February 2004, the Anjaw district was formed, and on 19 March 2012, Longding district was carved out of Tirap district. The Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh was created on 25 November 2014, and in 2015, the Siang and Kra Daadi districts were created, both known for their picturesque valleys and stunning waterfalls. In 2017, the Kamle and Lower Siang districts were established, each with its unique blend of culture and history. The most recent addition to the Arunachal Pradesh district family was on 30 August 2018, when the Shi Yomi, Lepa-Rada and Pakke-Kesang districts were formed. With each new district comes a new story, a new culture, and a new adventure waiting to be explored.