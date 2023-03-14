7 National parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries in Arunachal Pradesh

Mouling National Park

The name "Mouling," was derived from a nearby mountain peak, which means red poison or red blood. Here, you'll find an array of exotic creatures, including tigers, panthers, elephants, hog deer, pythons, barking deer, sambal deer, buffalo, and red pandas. Nestled in the upper Siang district, this wildlife park sprawls across 483 square kilometers of land, flanked by the Siang river to the west and the Siring, Subong, Semong, and Krobong rivers to the east. Visitors to the park can indulge in activities like rafting, angling, and trekking, making it a popular tourist destination. The weather in Yingkiong is highly humid, with temperatures ranging from 15 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius at lower elevations. During winters, the upper region experiences snowfall, adding to the park's already picturesque scenery.