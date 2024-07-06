Massive Landslide in Arunachal Blocks Pasighat-Pangin Link Road

In a significant natural disaster, Arunachal Pradesh was once again struck by a massive landslide on Saturday, disrupting the Pasighat-Pangin link road. The landslide, triggered by incessant rains, occurred near Babuk village in Siang district, obstructing National Highway 13.
The landslide, reported early this morning, has brought traffic to a standstill, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, including critical services like ambulances. Numerous passengers traveling along the route have also been left stranded.
According to local reports, soil continues to slide from the hill, complicating ongoing repair efforts by the Arunachal Pradesh administration to clear the road. Despite swift repair attempts, authorities are facing challenges due to the persistent erosion of soil from the hills.
The closure of the Pasighat-Pangin link road has severely impacted transport and daily commuting in the region. Authorities are urging caution and patience from travelers as efforts to restore normalcy are underway.