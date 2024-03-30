BJP Wins 10 of 60 Assembly Seats Unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP candidates were the sole candidates in their respective constituencies after March 27, the last date for filing nominations.

The Chief Minister was the only candidate from the Mukto Assembly seat in the Tawang district. The case was similar for retired engineer Techi Rotu from Sagalee in Papum Pare, Jikke Tako from Tali in Kra-Daadi, Nyato Dukam from Taliha in Upper Subansiri, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district.