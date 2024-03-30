BJP Wins 10 of 60 Assembly Seats Unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday won 10 out of 60 assembly seats uncontested.
As many as 10 BJP MLAs including state Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein won unopposed in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024.
The candidates who won the assembly elections unopposed are:
Pema Khandu – Mukto Assembly Constituency
Chowna Mein - Chowkham assembly constituency
Dongru Siongju - Bomdila (ST) Assembly Constituency
Mutchu Mithi - Roing assembly constituency
Dasanglu Pul - Hayuliang assembly constituency
Nyato Dukam - Taliha constituency
Jikke Tako Ji - Tali assembly constituency
Hage Appa Ziro - Hapoli assembly constituency
Techi Kaso - Itanagar constituency
Ratu Techi - Sagalee constituency
The BJP candidates were the sole candidates in their respective constituencies after March 27, the last date for filing nominations.
The Chief Minister was the only candidate from the Mukto Assembly seat in the Tawang district. The case was similar for retired engineer Techi Rotu from Sagalee in Papum Pare, Jikke Tako from Tali in Kra-Daadi, Nyato Dukam from Taliha in Upper Subansiri, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district.
Meanwhile, the Arunachal BJP took to platform X and wrote, “Shri @TheAshokSinghal ji, Hon’ble Minister and Incharge Parliamentary Elections, congratulated HCM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji and HDCM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP ji for the start of unopposed victory of 10 out 60 MLAs in the state.”
“He said it reflects the #ModiKiGuarantee and unwavering support and faith of the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the leadership of HPM Shri @narendramodi ji and HCM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji,” they added.