Arunachal Jailbreak: NSCN-K Cadre Who Killed Jawan Arrested

One of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) cadres who killed a jawan in Arunachal Pradesh and escaped from jail was caught, reports emerged on Monday.

The arrested NSCN-K cadre has been identified as Roksen Homcha Lowang who is one of the cadres involved in killing an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawan while escaping from jail.

According to Arunachal Times, a joint operation was carried out by Tirap Police, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), IRBn and Special Task Force (STF) headed by SP Kardak Riba where the team recaptured the militant during the wee hours of Monday from a jungle in Tirap district with an Ak-47 Rifle.

Notably, on March 26, two National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) cadres had escaped from jail and killed one jawan in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident was reported in Tirap HQ Khonsa where two NSCN cadres, identified as Roksen Homcha Lowang and Titpu Kitnya, had snatched an AK-47 rifle from the deceased and fired upon him.

The deceased jawan was identified as Wangnyam Bosai, an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) constable.

Bosai passed away on his way to Dibrugarh hospital in Assam for advanced treatment.

The NCSN cadre Titpu Kitnya was an undertrial prisoner while Roksen Homcha was serving his sentence for murder.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh had informed that efforts to trace and nab the escapees were initiated.