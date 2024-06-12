Pema Khandu Re-elected as BJP Legislature Party Leader, Set for Another Term as Arunachal CM

Pema Khandu is poised to continue his tenure as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh after being re-elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader in the state. Following his re-election, Khandu is scheduled to meet with Governor KT Parnaik to stake his claim to form the government. He, along with his cabinet colleagues, is set to be sworn in on Thursday morning, reaffirming his leadership in the state.
The election process saw senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh appointed as observers. Khandu's leadership has been endorsed by a landslide victory in the recent assembly polls, with the BJP securing 46 out of the 60 seats in the assembly. Other parties securing seats include the National People's Party (5 seats), Nationalist Congress Party (3 seats), People's Party of Arunachal (2 seats), Congress (1 seat), and Independents (3 seats).
Expressing gratitude and determination, Khandu took to his official ‘X’ handle, stating, "Feeling so honored to be elected unanimously as the Legislature Party leader of BJP in Arunachal. With utmost humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development-oriented governance in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
He further expressed appreciation for the trust placed in him by fellow BJP MLAs and thanked party members for their relentless efforts in securing victory in the polls. Khandu concluded by reaffirming his commitment to accelerating the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the goal of inclusive development by 2047.