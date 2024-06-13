Pema Khandu Takes Oath as Arunachal CM For Third Time; Shah, Nadda Attend Ceremony

Earlier on Wednesday, Pema Khandu, accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA, and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), along with BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Trun Chugh, and Arunachal Pradesh State BJP President Biyuram Wahge, called on Governor KT Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. During the meeting, Khandu briefed the Governor about the gathering of 46 elected BJP members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly. He informed the Governor that these members had unanimously elected him as their leader in the 8th Legislative Assembly of the State and staked his claim to form the government.