Pema Khandu Takes Oath as Arunachal CM For Third Time; Shah, Nadda Attend Ceremony

BJP leader Pema Khandu has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term after his party's impressive victory, securing 46 out of 60 seats in the recently held assembly elections.
The oath-taking ceremony, which includes the swearing-in of Cabinet Ministers, is currently underway at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda are present at the event.
Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first international trip since forming the NDA government, traveling to Italy to attend the G7 leaders summit on Thursday. With a focus on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, India plans to address the repercussions of these wars, the challenges to global supply chains, economic issues, and the problems faced by the Global South at the summit.
Khandu was re-elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, clearing the way for his third term as Chief Minister. He first assumed office in 2016. Following this, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (retd.) formally invited Khandu to form the government.
Amit Shah and JP Nadda arrived in Itanagar on Wednesday night to attend the swearing-in ceremony, greeted enthusiastically by party workers at the Itanagar airport.
The josh of karyakartas and wave of excitement filled Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, as Home Minister Amit Shah and Health & Family Welfare Minister cum National President JP Nadda arrived for their maiden visit to the state post the historic victory," the BJP Arunachal Pradesh posted on X.
Earlier on Wednesday, Pema Khandu, accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA, and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), along with BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Trun Chugh, and Arunachal Pradesh State BJP President Biyuram Wahge, called on Governor KT Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. During the meeting, Khandu briefed the Governor about the gathering of 46 elected BJP members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly. He informed the Governor that these members had unanimously elected him as their leader in the 8th Legislative Assembly of the State and staked his claim to form the government.
Under the provisions of Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor invited Khandu to form the Government and take oath as the Chief Minister on June 13 at 11 am at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar. The Governor also requested Khandu to advise and inform him about the names of others to be appointed as members of his Council of Ministers.
In the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly. Ten of these seats were won unopposed before the polls.