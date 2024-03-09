PM Modi Inaugurates Sela Tunnel, Launches UNNATI Scheme During Arunachal Visit

In a landmark visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a momentous occasion by inaugurating the Sela Tunnel in Itanagar and launching the UNNATI scheme, aimed at bolstering industrial growth in the North East.
Addressing a fervent gathering, PM Modi underscored his administration's unwavering dedication to the region, stating, "I don't work for any region by looking at the number of seats it has in the Parliament. I work because you are my family."
The Prime Minister's visit was marked by a fervor of development initiatives, as he outlined an array of projects undertaken by his government in the northeastern states.
Taking a dig at opposition rhetoric, PM Modi engaged the crowd with a rhetorical question, "Kaan khol ke sunlo Parivarvaadio, kaun hai Modi ka Parivaar," eliciting a resounding response of "Hum hain Modi ka Parivaar" from the enthusiastic attendees.
Expressing his gratitude towards the overwhelming support, PM Modi remarked, "I have visited the state several times, but this is the first time I have witnessed such a huge crowd. Today, I got the opportunity to be a part of all the Northeastern states in this festival of a developed Northeast."
As part of the "Viksit Bharat Viksit North East" program, PM Modi unveiled an array of development projects spanning various sectors including housing, education, border infrastructure, rail, road, health, IT, power, and oil and gas. Emphasizing a holistic vision for the region, PM Modi articulated, "Our vision is that of Ashta Lakshmi" for the development of the Northeast, highlighting its burgeoning role in regional trade and tourism with South Asia and East Asia.
The UNNATI Scheme, a transformative industrialization initiative worth Rs 10,000 crore, aims to fortify the industrial ecosystem in the North East. It encompasses all eight northeastern states and is poised to stimulate the establishment of new manufacturing and service units, thereby fostering employment opportunities. The scheme offers incentives for interest subvention, capital investment, and manufacturing and services linked to approved units.
The Sela Tunnel, a feat of engineering prowess, stands as the world's longest twin-lane tunnel constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) using innovative Austrian Tunnelling methods. With a cost of Rs 825 crore, this strategic infrastructure project situated at a height of 13,000 feet promises all-weather connectivity to Tawang across the Sela pass, bolstering regional transport efficiency.
Moreover, PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone for a plethora of development projects worth over Rs 41,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. These include the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project, slated to be the highest dam structure in the country, and numerous road, environment, and tourism initiatives under the 'Vibrant Village Programme.' Additionally, PM Modi handed over more than 35,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and dedicated 1100 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission and 170 telecom towers under the Universal Service Obligation Fund, benefitting over 300 villages.