PM Modi Inaugurates Sela Tunnel, Launches UNNATI Scheme During Arunachal Visit

Moreover, PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone for a plethora of development projects worth over Rs 41,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. These include the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project, slated to be the highest dam structure in the country, and numerous road, environment, and tourism initiatives under the 'Vibrant Village Programme.' Additionally, PM Modi handed over more than 35,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and dedicated 1100 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission and 170 telecom towers under the Universal Service Obligation Fund, benefitting over 300 villages.