PM Modi In Assam Live: Kaziranga Tour, 18,000 Cr Worth Projects Await

The Assam Chief Minister, during a press conference yesterday said, "PM Modi will arrive in Jorhat district and ceremonially inaugurate the statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan which we have named as the ‘Statue of Valour’. At Meleng Meteli Pathar, he will dedicate several projects to the people of the state on behalf of the Assam and Central governments. At the same event and venue, PM Modi will unveil 5,55,550 houses to the people under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme beneficiaries. This will be historic because for the first time such a huge number of houses have been provided to beneficiaries at a single event."

Apart from this, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate the newly-constructed Tinsukia Medical College virtually at the same event, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that the foundation stone of the Sivasagar Medical College will also be laid under the PM DevINE Scheme.

CM Sarma also highlighted that under the PM DevINE scheme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Rs 300 crore project of the B Barooah Cancer Institute.

The Assam CM further said, "Another important project will be inaugurated for the people of the state, that is the Barauni to Guwahati gas pipeline project. A pumping station has been constructed by Oil India Limited at a cost of Rs 572 crore to push crude oil from Barauni to Guwahati which will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.. Apart from this, another pumping station worth Rs 51 crore constructed by OIL will also be inaugurated."