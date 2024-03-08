Assam

PM Modi In Assam Live: Kaziranga Tour, 18,000 Cr Worth Projects Await

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Assam's Tezpur airport to a warm welcome from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will tour the Kaziranga National Park and unveil projects worth several crores.
PM Modi In Assam Live: Prime Minister lands in Tezpur, to head to Kaziranga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who begins his two-day Assam visit today, has landed at the Tezpur airport in Assam. At the Tezpur airport, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria received him.

PM Modi In Assam Live: Itinerary of the Prime Minister's historic visit

Apart from spending the night and witnessing the diverse flora and fauna the Kaziranga National Park has to offer, PM Modi is set to unveil the 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan tomorrow in Jorhat's Hollongapar.

During his trip, the Prime Minister is set to dedicate projects worth Rs 18,000 crore to the people of Assam. This trip is being viewed as a crucial strategic manoeuvre with the Lok Sabha general elections right around the corner.

The Assam Chief Minister, during a press conference yesterday said, "PM Modi will arrive in Jorhat district and ceremonially inaugurate the statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan which we have named as the ‘Statue of Valour’. At Meleng Meteli Pathar, he will dedicate several projects to the people of the state on behalf of the Assam and Central governments. At the same event and venue, PM Modi will unveil 5,55,550 houses to the people under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme beneficiaries. This will be historic because for the first time such a huge number of houses have been provided to beneficiaries at a single event."

Apart from this, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate the newly-constructed Tinsukia Medical College virtually at the same event, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that the foundation stone of the Sivasagar Medical College will also be laid under the PM DevINE Scheme.

CM Sarma also highlighted that under the PM DevINE scheme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Rs 300 crore project of the B Barooah Cancer Institute.

The Assam CM further said, "Another important project will be inaugurated for the people of the state, that is the Barauni to Guwahati gas pipeline project. A pumping station has been constructed by Oil India Limited at a cost of Rs 572 crore to push crude oil from Barauni to Guwahati which will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.Apart from this, another pumping station worth Rs 51 crore constructed by OIL will also be inaugurated."

PM Modi's 2-Day Visit to Assam; Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Itinerary

PM Modi In Assam Live: What chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said?

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Assam visit, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a presser to discuss the itinerary of the trip.

There were slight changes to the PM's schedule due to unforeseen delay in his impending arrival. However, he landed at the Tezpur airport and headed straight to Kaziranga.

Speaking yesterday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On March 9, at 5:30 am, he will tour the Kaziranga National Park for at least two hours and witness the natural beauty of the world heritage site. Modi ji will then head to Arunachal Pradesh and attend two public rallies in the state," CM Sarma added.

According to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister will again return back to Assam at 1:30 pm the same day and arrive in Jorhat district. The Assam CM elaborated on the projects that PM Modi is slated to inaugurate and lay foundation stones.

PM Modi In Assam Live: Plans for tomorrow

After spending the night at the Assam Police Guesthouse in Kohora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his Kaziranga tour early tomorrow morning.

His day will begin tomorrow at 5:40 am when he will reach Mihimukh or the Central Range, that is, Kohora. There he will enjoy a safari through the national park where the sight of majestic beasts and rare birds await him.

At the end of his safari, PM Modi will return to the Assam Police Guesthouse at around 7:10 am.

At around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will leave for Arunachal Pradesh from the Panbari helipad, our sources say.

PM Modi In Assam Live: Slight changes in plans

Pratidin Time sources claim that there are slight changes to PM Modi's schedule with some delay in his arrival, possibly owing to his responsibilities elsewhere.

After his arrival, PM Modi will head straight to Kaziranga where he is set to spend the night before touring the National Park tomorrow. The Prime Minister will enjoy a safari inside the vast expanses of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve early on Saturday.

As of now, he is scheduled to arrive at Kaziranga's Panbari at around 5:05 pm. From there, he will take the national highway to reach the Assam Police Guesthouse at Kohora at around 5:30 pm where he will spend the night.

PM Modi Set to Make Historic Visit to Kaziranga National Park Today
Assam
Narendra Modi
Kaziranga National Park

