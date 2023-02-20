President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Itanagar, Accorded Guard of Honour

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday as part of a two-day visit on the occasion of the state’s 37th Statehood Day celebrations.

Droupadi Murmu arrived in Itanagar where she was accorded a warm welcome by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen Kaiwalya Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The President was also accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the state.

According to President's Secretariat, Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations in the northeastern state and a civic reception will be hosted in her honour by the State government in Itanagar.

On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itanagar.

It may be mentioned that on February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh was declared as the 24th state of India. Since then the day is declared as a state holiday to celebrate the formation of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier today, the President greeted the people of Arunachal and Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

“Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today,” President Droupadi Murmu tweeted.