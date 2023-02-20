Meghalaya Denies Permission for PM Modi’s Rally

The Meghalaya government has denied permission to hold an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PA Sangma Stadium in South Tura. The decision irked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which said that nothing can stop the PM.

PM Modi was scheduled to participate in campaigning in Shillong and Tura on February 24. However, the sports department of Meghalaya denied permission for his rally at Tura, citing construction work at the venue.

The BJP, however, said that permission to hold the rally at Tura's PA Sangma Stadium was denied by the state government, citing the stadium was still under construction.

Party National Secretary Rituraj Sinha while quoted by ANI said, "We requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Shillong and a public rally in Tura, Garo hills. We sought permission for PA Sangma stadium to organise a PM rally but we are surprised to know that the stadium is under construction and not ready. So they sent a letter that PM's rally could not be held there. The entire country and the people of Meghalaya know that PA Sangma stadium was inaugurated by CM Conrad Sangma on December 16 itself in a grand manner."

The BJP leader said NPP and other parties sensed a "Modi wave in Meghalaya" and therefore stopping PM Modi's rally in the state is a deliberated attempt.

"The stadium which was ready on December 16, how come it is under construction again in February end? Why it is not available for the PM's rally? The reason is political. It seems that opposition parties like NPP, TMC and Congress are scared of the Modi wave here. The people of Meghalaya want a BJP government like other northeastern states," he added.

Notably, Tura, part of Garo Hills, is considered the bastion of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and a majority of his legislators elected from this region.

Voting for the 60-seat Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.