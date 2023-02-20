President Murmu To Arrive In Arunachal Pradesh Today

President of India Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Monday.
According to President's Secretariat, Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State government in Itanagar.
On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar.
At present, President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu.
It may be mentioned that on February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh was declared as the 24th state of India.
Since then the day is declared as a state holiday to celebrate the formation of Arunachal Pradesh.
On January 31, Underlining the role of political stability in the country's development, President Droupadi Murmu had said that India is in a better position as compared to other countries due to the decisions taken in the national interest by the central government.
Addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament President Murmu had said, "The benefit of a stable and decisive government is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it. Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis."
(With inputs from ANI)