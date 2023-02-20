President Murmu To Arrive In Arunachal Pradesh Today

President of India Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Monday.

According to President's Secretariat, Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State government in Itanagar.

On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar.

At present, President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu.