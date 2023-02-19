President Murmu to Attend Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day on Feb 20

President of India Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh on February 20.

She will embark on her two-day visit to the state on Monday to attend the 37th Statehood Day celebration.

The state government in Itanagar will also host a civic reception in her honour.

Moreover, the president will address a special session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at the state’s capital city on February 21.

At presen, President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

It may be mentioned that on February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh was declared as the 24th state of India.

Since then the day is declared as a state holiday to celebrate the formation of Arunachal Pradesh.