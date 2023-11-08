Project 'Vartak' Clears Massive Landslide on Road Connecting Guwahati to Tenga in Arunachal

A massive landslide that dislodged an entire mountain face between Balemu and Kalaktang on Road Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) in Arunachal Pradesh on November 1, 2023 was cleared for two way traffic by14 BRTF of Project Vartak in the early hours of November 5.
The first landslide had occurred on the road on October 10, 2023 and was disrupting traffic intermittently.
On November 1, 2023, the entire mountain face came rolling down and Border Roads had to close the road completely for three days in order to make it safe for vehicles.
Heavy plant and manpower worked tirelessly by day and night during these three days in order to provide succor to local populace, tourists and military convoys frequently using this road.
About Project Vartak
Vartak, also known as Project VARTAK is a project of the Border Roads Organisation under the Ministry of Defence of India. It was formed on May 7, 1960 as a provision of the 2nd Border Roads Development Board Meeting with the then Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru as Project Tusker, which was later renamed to Project Vartak in 1963. The initial task of this project was to construct and maintain roads between Bhalukpong and Tenga. It is the first established project of Border Roads Organisation. Its task was later expanded to construct and maintain roads in Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining districts of Assam.