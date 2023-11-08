Project 'Vartak' Clears Massive Landslide on Road Connecting Guwahati to Tenga in Arunachal

About Project Vartak

Vartak, also known as Project VARTAK is a project of the Border Roads Organisation under the Ministry of Defence of India. It was formed on May 7, 1960 as a provision of the 2nd Border Roads Development Board Meeting with the then Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru as Project Tusker, which was later renamed to Project Vartak in 1963. The initial task of this project was to construct and maintain roads between Bhalukpong and Tenga. It is the first established project of Border Roads Organisation. Its task was later expanded to construct and maintain roads in Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining districts of Assam.