Re-polling Ordered at 8 Stations in Arunachal Following Election Irregularities

Re-polling is scheduled to occur at eight polling stations across Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Siang, and East Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The voting is set for April 24, with polling hours from 6 am to 2 pm.
Pawan Kumar Sain, the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), disclosed that re-polling will take place in Sario Sara (Bameng assembly constituency), Dingser, Bogia Siyum, and Lengi (Nacho assembly constituency), as well as Langte Loth (Nyapin assembly constituency), Bogne, and Molom (Rumgong constituency).
Sain assured that extensive security measures have been implemented for the re-polling, with IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa stationed at Daporijo to oversee proceedings in Upper Subansiri district.
"SP rank officers will supervise all eight polling stations, with significant deployments of central paramilitary forces. Any instances of violence or attempts to disrupt the voting process will not be tolerated," the CEO emphasized.
Re-polling in Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, and East Kameng districts was deemed necessary due to election-related violence, including EVM damage and assaults on election agents. Additionally, allegations of polling agents entering booths prompted re-polling in Bogne and Molom in Rumgong assembly constituency.
Furthermore, Sain clarified that although the voting window is from 6 am to 2 pm, eligible voters will be permitted to cast ballots beyond this timeframe if necessary.
Regarding a request for re-polling in Saku, Sipu, Tabiripo, Kakki, and Potte in Nari-Koyu assembly constituency, the matter will be reviewed by the returning officer.
The final voter turnout percentages stand at 77.51% for parliamentary elections and 82.71% for assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.