Manipur: Repolling Concludes With 81.6% Voter Turnout

Re-polling in the 11 polling stations of the Inner-Manipur Lok Sabha seat ended peacefully with a total voter turnout of 81.6 percent on Monday, official sources said.
Notably, a re-polling was initiated in the 11 polling booths following incidents of violence, including gunfire and destruction of EVMs, were reported at some polling booths.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur Pradeep Kumar Jha said that the polling was completely peaceful and all precautionary measures were undertaken. He also added that 81.6 percent polling took place across the 11 polling stations.
Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Kumar Jha said, “Repolling at 11 polling stations has been completed. The polling was absolutely peaceful, necessary arrangements were done, and precautionary measures were also taken. People turned out in huge numbers. Across the 11 polling stations, the percentage today has been 81.6%, which is very good and encouraging. On 26th April, during the second phase, a similar trend will continue and we will have peaceful elections with huge turnout.”
Reportedly, the repolling on Monday began at 7 am and concluded at 5 pm at all the polling stations amid tight security arrangements.
The voting for the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur will be held in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.