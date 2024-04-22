Manipur: Repolling Concludes With 81.6% Voter Turnout

Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Kumar Jha said, “Repolling at 11 polling stations has been completed. The polling was absolutely peaceful, necessary arrangements were done, and precautionary measures were also taken. People turned out in huge numbers. Across the 11 polling stations, the percentage today has been 81.6%, which is very good and encouraging. On 26th April, during the second phase, a similar trend will continue and we will have peaceful elections with huge turnout.”