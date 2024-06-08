Robin Hibu Makes History as First IPS Officer from Arunachal Promoted to DGP Rank

Robin Hibu, an esteemed IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh who previously served as the Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi, has achieved a significant milestone in his career. Hibu has been promoted to the prestigious rank of Director General of Police (DGP). Notably, he is the first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh to attain this level, marking a historic moment for the state.
The promotion has garnered widespread acclaim, with congratulatory messages pouring in from various quarters. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and numerous citizens from different walks of life have extended their best wishes to Hibu on his remarkable achievement.
Hailing from the 1993 batch (47 RR), Rabin Hibu belongs to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. Currently, he serves as the Chairman of Vigilance, Transportation Safety Wing, and the BOF Recruitment Office of Delhi Police. Despite his promotion, it remains unclear which state he will be appointed as DGP.
Speaking exclusively to Pratidin Time, Hibu expressed his happiness over the promotion, stating, "I have received information about my appointment as Director General of Police. It is yet to be ascertained where the appointment has been made."
While his home state of Arunachal Pradesh is a likely candidate for his posting, other states such as Mizoram, Chandigarh, and Goa are also under consideration. The anticipation surrounding his appointment has stirred excitement and curiosity among his well-wishers.
In recognition of his exemplary service, Robin Hibu was honored with the 'Achiever Award' by the Sadin-Pratidin Group in 2022, under the title 'Excellence in Public Service'.
Robin Hibu's promotion is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and outstanding contributions to public service. His journey continues to inspire many, setting a benchmark for excellence in the Indian Police Service.