Pema Khandu Resigns as Arunachal CM, Governor Dissolves Seventh State Assembly

The BJP secured a return to power in Arunachal Pradesh, while the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won a second term in Sikkim. Voting took place on April 19 for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim.

In Arunachal Pradesh, results are being announced today for 50 of the 60 seats. The ruling BJP had already claimed ten assembly seats unopposed, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The party has now secured a total of 46 seats, with their ally, the National People's Party led by Conrad Sangma, winning five seats.