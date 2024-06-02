Pema Khandu Resigns as Arunachal CM, Governor Dissolves Seventh State Assembly

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers on Sunday during a meeting with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.
This development follows the BJP's decisive victory, securing 46 out of 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly, as confirmed by the Election Commission officials.
Taking to platform 'X', Pema Khandu stated that the Governor accepted his resignation and requested him and the Council of Ministers to continue offcie until the new government is formed. Additionally, under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution, the Governor has accepted the Cabinet's recommendation and signed an order to dissolve the Seventh State Assembly with immediate effect.
"Called on Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General KT Parnaik ji, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar and submitted my resignation along with the Council of Ministers today. Hon'ble Governor accepted my resignation and requested me and the Council of Ministers to continue until the new government is formed. Under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India, the Hon'ble Governor also accepted the Cabinet's advice and signed the order to dissolve 7th State Assembly with immediate effect. Happy to share that Hon'ble Governor expressed his pleasure over successfully managing the State Administration during my tenure as the Chief Minister of the state."
The BJP secured a return to power in Arunachal Pradesh, while the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won a second term in Sikkim. Voting took place on April 19 for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim.
In Arunachal Pradesh, results are being announced today for 50 of the 60 seats. The ruling BJP had already claimed ten assembly seats unopposed, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The party has now secured a total of 46 seats, with their ally, the National People's Party led by Conrad Sangma, winning five seats.