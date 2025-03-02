RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant spiritual visit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat visited the Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, the revered indigenous prayer center of the Nyishi Janjati in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

Advertisment

The Namlo, dedicated to the worship of the Sun (Donyi) and Moon (Polo), holds profound cultural and spiritual importance for the Nyishi community and indigenous people of Northeast Bharat.

Bhagwat was warmly welcomed by the Namlo committee and local devotees, who expressed their deep happiness and gratitude for his visit. Participating in the prayer ceremony, the RSS chief immersed himself in the sacred and peaceful atmosphere of the Namlo, demonstrating his deep respect for the age-old spiritual heritage and traditions of the indigenous communities in Arunachal.

The Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo serves as a spiritual cornerstone for the Nyishi people, with prayers and rituals held every Sunday to honor the celestial deities of Donyi and Polo, symbolizing universal existence, enlightenment, and the harmony of nature.

Bhagwat’s visit underscored the importance of preserving such cultural and religious traditions while fostering spiritual unity within society.

During his visit, Bhagwat engaged in meaningful discussions with Namlo priests and devotees, acknowledging their dedication to maintaining the sacred practices of their ancestors. He praised their efforts in balancing the preservation of cultural heritage with modern aspirations, emphasizing that spiritual practices like those at the Namlo are vital in strengthening societal harmony and contributing to nation-building.

The visit culminated in prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being, leaving the devotees inspired by Bhagwat’s presence and reaffirmed commitment to preserving indigenous cultural and spiritual traditions.

Bhagwat’s four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, which included a two-day RSS Karyakarta Shivir, concluded on March 2, 2025, after which he was scheduled to fly back to Guwahati for further deliberations.

Also Read: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes "Panch Parivartan" in Guwahati