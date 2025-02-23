RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes "Panch Parivartan" in Guwahati

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organized a significant gathering for its Guwahati Karyakartas at South Point School, Barsapara, under the initiative of the Guwahati Mahanagar unit. The event witnessed the presence of RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, who addressed the functionaries, emphasizing the "Panch Parivartan"—five key transformations essential for societal progress.

Dr. Bhagwat underscored that unlike conventional organizations, the RSS was formed by committed volunteers dedicated to preserving Sanatan culture and serving the nation selflessly. Speaking to an audience of over a thousand RSS functionaries from various branches across Guwahati, he elaborated on the organization’s role as a driving force in social welfare and transformation.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

During his speech, Dr. Bhagwat identified five crucial aspects for societal change. These included social harmony (Samajik Samarasata), family values (Kutumb Prabodhan), environmental protection (Paryavaran Sanrakshan), indigenous practices (Swadeshi Acharan), and civic duties (Nagarik Kartavya). He highlighted the importance of fostering unity among different communities, castes, religions, regions, and languages to achieve a cohesive society.

The RSS chief further stressed that all Hindu temples, water bodies, and cremation grounds should remain open to everyone, fostering inclusivity and mutual respect. He also spoke on the significance of strengthening family values, asserting that a well-rooted family system contributes to a morally sound society.

Addressing environmental concerns, Dr. Bhagwat emphasized collective responsibility in conserving natural resources. He urged people to engage in water conservation, reduce plastic usage, and participate in tree plantation drives. He also advocated for Swadeshi practices, encouraging every Indian household to embrace indigenous goods and traditions in their daily lives, including language, attire, food, housing, and travel.

Dr. Bhagwat encouraged people to reduce their reliance on foreign languages and instead converse in their native tongue whenever possible. He also pointed out that along with adhering to state laws, citizens should uphold traditional social and moral norms that contribute to a well-ordered society.

The event was attended by senior RSS leaders, including RSS Uttar Assam Prant Sanghchalak Dr. Bhupesh Sharma and Guwahati Mahanagar Sanghchalak Guruprasad Medhi. Later in the evening, Dr. Bhagwat also engaged with young RSS volunteers at a student branch meeting in Narengi, discussing various social and cultural issues.

Through his address, Dr. Bhagwat reinforced the importance of cultural preservation, environmental responsibility, and national unity, urging individuals to contribute actively towards building a self-reliant and harmonious society.