Security Forces Confiscate 1.757 kg of Opium from NSCN-KYA Dwelling in Arunachal

In a coordinated effort between Military Intelligence ECIB and personnel from the 24th Assam Rifles, a successful operation was conducted following specific intelligence regarding the presence of opium in the area of Longding in Arunachal Pradesh.
Sources from military intelligence confirmed the seizure of 1.757 kg of opium from the residence of SS Capt Azen Wangsu belonging to NSCN-KYA. This significant confiscation is indicative of the ongoing battle against illegal drug trafficking in the region.
During the operation, a joint team comprising members of 24 Assam Rifles and Longding Police apprehended a total of 11 individuals suspected of involvement in the illicit activity. Among those detained, nine were identified as Burmese civilians (Myanmar).
All individuals apprehended in connection with the illegal drug trade have been handed over to Longding Police for further investigation.
The Police have reiterated that the investigation is ongoing, emphasizing their dedication to combatting narcotics-related crimes and safeguarding the community from the adverse effects of drug trafficking.
This operation serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of security forces in their efforts to curb illicit drug activities, ensuring the safety and well-being of the populace.