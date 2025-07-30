Siang GB Suspended for Opposing Dam Study, Protests Intensify

Tator Tapak, the Gaon Burha (GB) or Village head of Parong-II village in Siang district, has been suspended with immediate effect by the district administration for opposing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) study for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The action was taken under the provisions of the Assam Frontier Administration of Justice Regulation Act, 1945.

The district administration, in its suspension order, stated that Tator Tapak was penalised for participating in a protest against the proposed pre-feasibility report for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The action follows a show-cause notice issued to him in June, asking for an explanation of his involvement in the protest within a month. The administration said his response was found unsatisfactory and deemed unbecoming of a gaon burha.

In its order, the district administration also noted that an additional complaint was filed by villagers on 26 July, accusing Tator Tapak of creating disharmony among the residents of Parong-II.

“Gaon burahs are government-appointed functionaries operating under the district administration as per the Assam Frontier Administration of Justice Regulation Act. As per existing government guidelines, the deputy commissioner is empowered to suspend or dismiss any HGB or GB if their performance is deemed unsatisfactory,” stated the order issued on 29 July.

During the suspension period, the gaon burha has been prohibited from carrying out any official duties or participating in village- and banggo-level meetings in his capacity as GB until further notice.

In December last year, several gaon buras were also issued notices for opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. Many village headmen and village headwomen have been at the forefront of resistance against the project, voicing objections to the pre-feasibility report assessment and the proposed deployment of the Army to facilitate the study.

The proposed national project has faced sustained opposition in the Siang valley, sparking multiple protests over the past two years.

